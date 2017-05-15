Nigeria: Anyone With a Case of Corruption Against My Govt Should Blow Whistle - Ortom

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has challenged residents of the state not to hesitate to blow the whistle if they had any case of corruption against him or any of his appointees.

"I have tried to run an open and transparent administration. Anyone with a case of corruption against me or any of my officials should blow the whistle and get the approved five per cent reward," Ortom said on Sunday in Makurdi.

He spoke at a children dedication and thanksgiving service organised by Pastor Daniel Unongo, the Government House Chaplain, whose wife delivered a set of twins after 18 years of marriage.

Ortom said that his duty as governor was to execute God's will, and urged the people to feel free to offer their counsel and criticism.

The governor said that he had always sought God's nod before taking any decision, and urged those attacking his administration to wait and see what would happen in the near future.

"Those insulting and criticiing me should wait, watch and see what will happen when I complete my tenure.

"At the moment, I am owing four months salaries and we are believing God that the issue of non-payment of salaries or delay will soon become history.

" Ours is not the worst; we have states owing workers seven months and even beyond. But, we shall try to tackle the issue," he said.

Ortom commended the Chaplain for keeping faith in God in the face of the pains and challenges that come with barrenness, saying that God had never abandoned those who trusted Him.

The First Lady, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, in her remarks, said that God had again demonstrated His powers by wiping away the tears and pains of the Unongo family.

A joyous Unongo, in his response, thanked God for the blessings and urged others in similar situations to turn to God in prayer.