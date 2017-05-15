15 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Lesotho: Elections - Maturing Democracy or a Failure of Institutions?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

When Tom Thabane and the All Basotho Convention (ABC) took power after the 2012 elections, it marked the first peaceful transfer of power in Lesotho's relatively brief history. It also marked the country's first instance of coalition government. Many southern African political commentators, including this author, found reason for optimism in 2012 with the dawning of the coalition era in Lesotho's politics, but was this optimism misplaced? By JOHN AERNI-FLESSNER.

June 3, 2017 will mark the third time in five years that Lesotho has held a general election. The election comes on the heels of Democratic Congress (DC) Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili losing a no-confidence motion in March in Parliament. His unwieldy seven-party coalition degenerated into infighting less than two years after taking office. This is the second coalition failure in three years. In 2014, All-Basotho Convention (ABC) Prime Minister Tom Thabane's five-party coalition crumbled only two years after taking office.

The rapid disintegration of two successive coalition governments and continued political violence at the highest levels of politics and security have tarnished the hope seen at the time. With coalitions seeming unstable in Lesotho, is there any hope that the continuation of the "coalition era" after the 2017 elections...

Lesotho

Lesotho PM Mosisili Must Sign Election Pledge, Churches Demand

The Christian Council of Lesotho has reportedly demanded that Prime Minister Pakalithi Mosisili and his deputy Mothetjoa… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.