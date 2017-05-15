15 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Murder of Courtney Pieters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Courtney Pieters.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

The child's body was found in a shallow grave in the Epping Industrial centre on Saturday afternoon, 10 days after she went missing in front of her home in Elsies River.

The suspect was arrested in Saturn Close, Elsies River, on Sunday, Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

Once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.

On Sunday, Van Wyk said an autopsy still had to be completed to determine the cause of death.

Source: News24

South Africa

Constitutional Court to Hear Arguments for Zuma's No Confidence Ballot

South Africa's attention will be focused on the Constitutional Court on Monday as some of the best legal minds in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.