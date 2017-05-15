Kenya: Government Plans to Launch More Road and Rail Projects

Beijing — Kenya will continue relying on Chinese and other foreign firms to work on major projects until local contractors become efficient.

The decision by the government is bad news for local contractors as the government plans to launch new infrastructure projects.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said the projects will ensure a rapid response to the country's needs for more roads, better airports, houses and railway.

QUALITY OF WORK

In Beijing, where President Kenyatta joined other leaders for the opening session of the One Belt One Road Forum, Mr Macharia argued that Chinese contractors had shown they were able to complete assignments under tight deadlines and yet produce quality work.

"One of the reasons local contractors feel left out is because of the pace at which we are developing infrastructure.

"[And] Because of capacity constraints, what we have advised our local contractors is to team up with international contractors like the Chinese contractors to do these things," the CS told reporters ahead of the opening session on Saturday.

Local contractors have been complaining of being sidelined when it comes to major infrastructure projects in transport and housing.

BILATERAL TALKS

Some have accused the government officials of favouring foreigners for kickbacks.

Mr Macharia however said only work ethic, and not corruption, would continue to influence who gets the tenders.

"We have to learn to walk before we can run. Let's team up with international contractors willing to work with us. We shall give them bigger jobs which they can handle with efficiency," the CS said.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for bilateral talks on projects China is expected to fund.

China has so far pumped $463 billion (Sh47 billion) in the country in the last 15 years, according to figures from the China Exim Bank.

That excludes the standard gauge railway from Mombasa to Nairobi, which cost Sh327 billion, 90 per cent of which came from the China Exim Bank.

COMMUTER SYSTEM

Kenya is currently seeking China's help to refinance expansion of the Eastern and Northern bypasses into dual carriageways.

The building of the two roads, which cost Sh8.5 billion to construct three years ago, was financed by China and constructed by the China Road and Bridge.

In discussions with President Xi, President Kenyatta has indicated he would ask for China's help to finance the construction of a specialised commuter system to address the public transport problem in Kenya.

Designed by a German firm with support from the European Union, the five-corridor system that will also include a light rail system was first suggested in 2009 but delayed for lack of funds.

But Mr Macharia said the construction of a light rail from Syokimau to the Nairobi's CBD would start in the next six months.