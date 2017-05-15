Kenya: Fingers Crossed On This Too Good to Be True La Liga Deal

column

It was a deal. The Kenya Premier League has partnered with the Spanish La liga and yours truly was there to see the deal signed by the KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier and the Spanish league president Javier Tebas.

He came in person and that was really exciting. There he was - a legend- who has built La Liga to be one of the best leagues in the world. He was right there in front of us.

Sometimes one feels good about the development of communication in this world which some misguided individuals call a global village and yet they face deportation at the slightest mistake they make abroad. He was there.

The deal is good and its benefits to us were put across so well. The partnership according to the president will "share our experience with the local league management in terms of managerial expertise by ensuring that the top flight league and its clubs are managed better.

It is only through good governance of the league that good revenue can be realised".

He added: "We also plan to share modern scientific methods that will help with the professional management of the league. We shall equip relevant committees with knowledge about player and health and safety and ensure coaches are updated on the developing coaching and player development techniques that we use."

It was nice and smooth. All the plans were to benefit us and only us.

It was a good deal and we all felt something good was coming to us. Nobody has even questioned the great expectations from the Spaniards.

We from dependent economies are a tough lot. Even if we hold reservations about 'aid" we never bother about it. Giving us is better than leaving us alone.

This great scenario came right after the squabbles between Football Kenya federation and the Kenya Premier League.

In our perceived folly we begged the two groups not to fight otherwise we would all be losers. They never listened. All of them are furiously intelligent and, as such, only wrangles are important.

The rest of the things like playing football and developing young players take a back seat.

From their "wisdom" we lost the SuperSport sponsorship that was the best thing to ever happen to Kenyan football.

From that channel we could watch Kenyan football and our players could be seen all over the world. That platform is gone to say the truth. KPL and FKF had to humbly meet after the fiasco and surprisingly they reached the elusive agreement that they could never achieve when it was necessary.

It means that these two organs can just work together when faced with concrete problems. It is our task therefore to give them problems and even more of that so that they can work together for the benefit of the players and Kenyan football.

We are not happy yet about the deal between us and the Spaniards. We never heard of what their benefits of "helping" us come from. Perhaps it is promotion of the Spanish league into Kenya.

Here we are mad about the English Premier League. The Spaniards are fighting back on that and if we shall be the ground on which they square it out, we don't care.

All we need is what the deal promises. We already know it is good for us and the most important thing we need is growth.

The KPL chairman was very eloquent when he said: "La Liga will plan annual capacity building tours for KPL executives and KPL club administrators to visit La Liga clubs so as to learn and experience first hand how they operate.

La Liga will also set up a Match Analysis Centre and organize seminars for KPL club coaches and medical personnel.

Further, La Liga will facilitate a Kenyan All-Star team to travel to Spain and play matches against La Liga clubs during off season or any agreeable time. The All-Star team and technical staff will also get to attend seminars on technical and tactical training'.

The deal is too good. The only thing we hope for is that FKF shall not meddle in this soup and make it a cropper.