Kenya: Bow Down to the King, You Small Cats!

column

Slightly over a week ago, world attention was riveted on two clubs whose tacticians were on the verge of losing their jobs for what the respective fan bases thought was poor coaching.

However, by the week's end the two gentlemen had acquitted themselves well and silenced the doomsayers.

In faraway England, Arsenal's Arsene Wenger was a wanted man as many of the club's supporters were waiting for the slightest chance to say au revoir to the Frenchman.

However, come Sunday May 7 and Wenger confounded both friend and foe when he led his troops to wallop their longtime nemesis Manchester United 2-0 sending the thousands of Arsenal fans (for the record I support neither team; my loyalty is to Gor Mahia and Gor Mahia alone) around the globe into frenzied celebrations.

Before Wenger did his thing in England, I am sure he must have watched as Gor Mahia massacred AFC Leopards a few hours earlier!

Building up to the derby Gor Mahia coach Marcelo Ferreira was under intense pressure from a section of fans who felt the Brazilian was underperforming.

The pressure was so much so that even a club official threatened that they would give the man a one way ticket to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro if he did not deliver the derby.

Some fans were of the view that star player Meddie Kagere was over the hill and should be warming the bench more often

Come the big day and both Ze Maria and Kagere gave a virtuoso performance, a thrill that those of us who got the chance to watch will retell for generations to come.

At the end of the day, members of the Green Army were left dancing themselves lame after the Mighty Mahia mauled the small cats.

Irritating like 'akavanga' - the extra hot chili sauce so loved by his Rwandese compatriots, Kagere ran rings around Ingwe at will. He opened the scores and was dictating the game all through.

AFC were slow off the starting blocks and fell flat on their collective faces in the face of the fiery Kogalo onslaught.

It was a sight to behold as Ingwe supporters left the stadium before the full time trembling like a 'miraa' leaf in a Nyambene rainstorm.

They went away knowing very well who the king in town was - Gor Mahia!

By midweek Gor had leapfrogged the chart to be where they rightfully belong - at the top. Ze Maria aptly summarised the good turn of events: "We are where we need to be at the end of this season, and that is on top of the table." Now that is a man after my own heart!