Kenya: Kakamega Man Wins Sh10m in Latest Lotto Draw

Forty-six-year-old Roy Onditi Ombima from Kakamega County is the latest Kenyan to join the millionaires club, thanks to Lotto.

Onditi won Sh10 million in a draw done on April 29, having chosen the winning ticket numbers 21, 34,48,44,43,38 and the bonus number 1, correctly matching all the six draw numbers which were 43, 48, 34, 21, 38 and 44 except the bonus number (0).

The father of two boys and a girl now becomes Lotto's 152nd winner. Onditi would have carried home Sh100 million had his bonus number matched that of the draw.

Onditi, who lives in Nairobi, received the good news through a telephone call from Lotto after his name was announced during the draw done live on television. Onditi said he would use the money to buy a parcel of land for building a family home to relieve him of the burden of paying rent.

Onditi earns a living as a jua kali artisan while his wife of 22 years runs a grocery business. He said he would use part of the money to educate his three children and to rebuild his mother's house, which he says has been in need of repair.

Onditi's win comes at a crucial time when his eldest son it set to complete secondary school and has got keen interest in engineering and artistic designs. Lotto has awarded over 153 winners since its inception in November 2015.