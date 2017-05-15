Kenya: Garissa Woman Rep Dispels Rumours She Has Quit Politics

Garissa Woman Representative Shukran Gure has dispelled rumours on social media that she will not contest in the coming elections.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ms Gure said her Facebook account was hacked into by unknown people who made the impression that she has quit the race, to the shock of her supporters.

After recording a statement with the police, Ms Gure described the move to hack her account as malicious and blamed her political opponents whom she accused of spearheading a smear campaign to soil her name.

"I have recorded a statement with the police and have also reported to the cybercrime unit. I know this is all about smear campaigns that is being propagated by my opponents whose sole purpose is to discredit me ahead of the coming elections," she said at the police station.

She declared that she is fully in the race to face her political competitors at the ballot.

FEKE NEWS

Ms Gure said that she learnt of the fake news through her supporters who called her on Friday afternoon inquiring whether she was indeed out of the race.

"When I learnt this from my supporters I tried log into my Facebook account but I found out that I was not an administrator and I have reported the matter to the cybercrime unit and have also contacted Facebook," she told journalists.

The Facebook statement alluded that the woman representative have quit the race and would be heading back to "her country of citizenship, America".

"I have no doubt I will disappoint some for changing my position, but this is where I am, and I trust the people of Garissa, my supporters, Wiper party members, and Kenyans will accept my decision. Goodbye," the Facebook statement read.

US VISA

In the Facebook account, a photo purported to be her US visa was also posted in an attempt to "confirm" she was serious with the decision to quit the race.

However, Ms Gure clarified that she is a Kenyans by birth and holds a Kenyan passport and that she has no intention of quitting the race or even moving to the US.

She urged her supporters to dismiss the rumours and instead remain steadfast in supporting her second bid to defend her seat.

A total of five candidates are eying Ms Gure's seat.

They include Ebla Sahal, Amina Keynan, Fatuma Kinsi, Maryan Sheikh and Anab Subow.