14 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bulls Lock to Face Sanzaar Disciplinary Hearing

Bulls lock RG Snyman will appear before a SANZAAR disciplinary hearing after he was red carded in his side's 17-10 Super Rugby defeat to the Highlanders on Saturday.

Snyman was sent off late in the game at Loftus Versfeld after recklessly charging into ruck, in the process shoulder-charging a Highlanders player.

Snyman's sending off also saw a try scored by the Bulls disallowed.

Snyman is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(h) - A player must not charge into a ruck or maul.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR foul play review committee which will take place at 09:00 on Monday.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

Source: Sport24

