Kenya: Mutua to Make Statement On His 2022 Presidential Bid in Two Weeks

Mwingi — Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has said he will make a major political statement over his presidential bid in 2022 in two weeks time.

This comes a day after over 23,000 leaders from Ukambani and Taita Taveta and Kwale counties endorsed him as the community spokesman and presidential candidate come the 2022 polls.

Speaking at the African Inland Church (AIC) Kea, Migwani, Mwingi West constituency, Mutua said he was consulting widely before making the announcement.

"I am honoured by the endorsement and want to say that I am driven by the desire to serve the people and not acquire power," Mutua said.

He urged the church to pray for him as he consults about the 2022 bid.

"I also ask you to pray for my detractors too so that they can see the light," Mutua added.

Nominated MP Robert Mutemi who is eyeing the Mwingi West seat on a Chap Chap party ticket was also present.

Mutua said leaders should be elected on the basis of their development scorecard and not political parties.

"We should focus on developing our region and reducing the poverty levels," said Mutua.

He added the Kamba nation should not be herded like sheep to support a particular coalition for the benefit of an individual who only cares about himself and his immediate family.

Mutemi lashed out at some leaders from the region who have been in power for over thirty years and have nothing to show for it.

"They did not initiate any tangible development projects and that's why they are fighting progressive leaders like Mutua," said Mutemi.

Mutua said he was supporting the re election of President Uhuru Kenyatta due to his development agenda.

"He needs a second term to fast track development projects at regional and national levels," said Mutua.

He added that the President had assured him that professionals from the region will get senior state appointments in his government.

Mutemi said due to Mutua's development record in the last four years as the Machakos Governor, he was best suited to become the community spokesman.