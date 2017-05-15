Nigeria: Tour Operators, Stakeholders Gear Up for Accra Weizo 2017

As tour operators and stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry gear up for this year's Accra Weizo West African Travel Fair, the organisers have announced that over 70 tour operators and travel professionals will be attending the event billed to open on May 26.

However, Ghana Tourism Authority will host participants to a famtrip from May 23 to 25, which will see guests visit the famous Cape Coast of Ghana where GTA has lined up lots of activities to entertain them. Some of the tour operators will be hosted at Ridge Royal in the Coast. A welcome dinner will be hosted by GTA in Accra after a city tour, while La Palm and Kempinski Hotels will host the foreign delegates to cocktails and dinner.

Accra Weizo Travel Expo is targeted at growing travel business in West Africa and is organised by African Travel Market, who also organises Akwaaba Travel Market in Lagos Nigeria.

West Africa is the biggest Region in Africa with over 350 million people. Though it receives the least number of tourists, the sub region generates the highest number of outbound travellers In Africa, which informed the decision to encourage West Africans to Travel within.

Themed Seamless Travel in West Africa, this year is the third edition and will now be for two days. While the first day will be the seminar on aviation, the second day will be dedicated to digital training for the use of social media to grow travel business covering Trip Advisor, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Aviation Session will focus on how to make West Africa a domestic aviation market. Experts have been drawn from different countries to be part of the panels. Particularly, the tourism Session will have discussions on how to package tours, which will be delivered by expert tour operator Kwame Ansong of Sunseekers Tours.

The Special lunch for registered delegates is themed: Taste of all Nations, which will showcase the dishes from all regions of Ghana, while the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in West Africa will be honored at the event. The list is a compilation of the leading players from Senegal, Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria. While admission for the first day is free, only paying delegates will be allowed on the second day.