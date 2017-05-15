Nigeria: Increasing 2017 Budget By N143 Billion Unnecessary - Expert

An economist and financial expert has chided the National Assembly for introducing additional N143bn into the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

Mr. Rislanudeen Muhammad, the Senior Fellow and Monetary Policy Lead of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Nigeria (NIFS), reacting on the recently passed appropriation bill that is yet to be signed by Mr. President, said any excess fund should have been saved in the Excess crude account and not expended as it were.

"It is good news that the National Assembly has finally passed the 2017 budget. The increase of oil benchmark by $2 to $44.5 a barrel and increasing the total budget size by N143 billion to N7.441 trillion is unnecessary because any excess funds generated from sale of crude oil over and above the oil benchmark will go to the excess crude account which is a savings account for the federation," he said.

"With volatility in the international oil market, nobody is sure if the price will remain favourable. Indeed favourable oil price, stability in Niger Delta and special waiver on approved quota reduction by OPEC, combined to shore up our reserves to over $31 billion. This is notwithstanding massive injection of dollars into the forex market in an effort by CBN to deal with speculators and rent seekers," he stated.