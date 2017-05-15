15 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ignore Rumours, 'Nothing Unpleasant Has Happened' to Buhari - Presidency

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and well, his spokesperson Garba Shehu clarified on Sunday night.

In a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle, Mr. Shehu asked Nigerians to ignore rumours to the contrary.

"Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari," Mr. Shehu said.

"If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it bcos it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.

"Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls."

President Buhari travelled to London late on May 7 for medical treatment, handing over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, as acting president.

