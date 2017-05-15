Tanzania Sparkles At Zone 5 Athletics Meet

RUNNERS compete in the 1,500m race during the final day of the Under-18 African Zone V Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

TANZANIA finished the Zone 5 U-18 Athletics Championship with bright colours, winning seven gold medals in the feat that evidences a serious bid to excel in Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The two-day championship that climaxed yesterday at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, saw 13 local athletes qualifying to compete in the World Junior Athletics Championship to be held in July in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Much of the team's success came from the women athletes who clinched five gold medals, four silvers and three bronze medals followed by Kenya and Sudan while Zanzibar finished fourth ahead of Eritrea, South Sudan and bottomplaced Somalia.

Overall Tanzania clinched seven gold medals, seven silvers and three bronze medals. Tanzanians excelled in relay for men while the women relay team clinched a silver medal after finishing behind the winners Kenya.

The performance of the women team in the track field brings hopes of creating many world-class runners in future, according to the views of athletics pundits.

If Tanzania women had won 400x 4, Tanzania could claim the overall championship. Kenya claimed the overall title after pocketing eight gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze.

Overall, Zanzibar finished third with four gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze medals. Sudan finished fourth with two gold medals, three silvers and two bronze medals.

Fifth overall are Eritrea with three silver medals and seven bronze with no gold medal. South Sudan are placed sixth with one bronze medal while bottom- placed are medal-less Somalia.

The Minister for Information, Culture Art and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, officially graced the championship. The championship came to a climax yesterday in a closing ceremony officiated by Tanzania Sports Council (NSC) Secretary General, Mohamed Kiganja.