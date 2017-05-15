Kenya: Martin Tyler Slammed On Twitter for Reaction to Wanyama's Goal Against Utd

Photo: da

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama trains at the Ruaraka ground

Nairobi — Martin Tyler's commentary on Sky Sports for Victor Wanyama's powerful header against Manchester United has been slammed on twitter by Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Spur's final season at White Hart Lane couldn't have gone any better after Wanyama and Harry Kane scored a goal each in their 2-1 victory over United.

It took just six minutes for United's goal to be breached. Ben Davies whipped in a cross that was headed in by Wanyama to send the home supporters giddy.

The lack of marking was immediately noticeable. The closest United player to Wanyama was Wayne Rooney, and even he wasn't tight enough to the Kenyan.

Fortunately there were two more goals to come, for Tyler's commentary on Sky Sports for Wanyama's header was rather subdued to say the least.

Tyler is often called out when commentating on Man United games, often for showing a hint of bias towards the Red Devils. And he sounded ever so repressed when Spurs took the lead, saying: "Alderweireld and Dier are very good in the air... and so to is Victor Wanyama. Well it might not be the last goal at the Lane, but it's an early one here."

It's even sweeter when man u gets punished by a Kenyan😎😎 #Wanyama #whitehartlane #kenyan anyway i still hate #Spurs 😂😂 #Arsenal #cyog pic.twitter.com/mdsZE4V266

-- Liam swayez (@Liamswayez) May 14, 2017

Just seen the Wanyama goal and based on Martyn Tyler's commentary you'd have thought there wasn't a goal

-- Will (@WillieLetiss) May 14, 2017

Martin Tyler unable to hide his complete and utter disdain for United conceding a goal or playing poorly gives me life. #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/9ZPZqYa958

-- LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) May 14, 2017

Poor Martin Tyler..he sounded positively gutted when the spuds scored lol

-- AJS (@bluematrix1955) May 14, 2017

Could hear the disappointment in Martin Tyler's voice when Spurs scored 😂

-- Jack (@Jrolt) May 14, 2017

Notice how deflated Martin Tyler sounds when anyone scores against his beloved UTD 😂😂😂

-- Chris The Redeemer (@ItsChrisRussell) May 14, 2017

If you listen close you can hear Martin Tyler heart breaking.

-- winger (@WINGWIZARD) May 14, 2017

Victor one nil to spurs... Martin Tyler goes very quiet with that goal hmmm

-- Jason (@jasone1972) May 14, 2017

Martin Tyler absolutely gutted that went in! What a twat cannot stand him. Have you EVER heard an opening goal being announced like that?

-- Sam (@bellamoir) May 14, 2017

Martin Tyler is the worst commentator of all time. Not even a flicker of emotion unless Man Utd score

-- James (@JamesStarling1) May 14, 2017

Thought it was offside or something, Martin Tyler don't give a shit

-- Harry (@BamideIeHarry) May 14, 2017

Spurs' 2-1 win over Manchester United ensured they went the entire season unbeaten at home and said goodbye to their stadium in style.

There were dramatic scenes at full-time as fans stormed onto the pitch. Of course, the season won't end as Spurs want it to - by hoisting the Premier League trophy - but this was a fitting way to bow out of White Hart Lane.

Goals from Wanyama and Kane gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a 2-0 lead. Wayne Rooney pegged a goal back for United but Tottenham held on for the win.

Spurs' victory means they will finish second in the table. It's the first time they've secured a place in top two for 54 years.

As for United, it's now mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top four. Now, the Europa League final is their only shot at securing Champions League football for next season.

