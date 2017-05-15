14 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Yellow Cards Land Kings Prop in Hot Water

Southern Kings prop Ross Geldenhuys will appear before a SANZAAR foul play review committee after receiving his third yellow card of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Geldenhuys' third yellow card of the season came during his side's 35-32 win over the Sharks in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

The SANZAAR Judicial Rules in Section 8 of the Tournament Manual state:

6.1

A Player who has received three yellow cards or three Warnings (or any combination thereof) arising from matches in the same Super Rugby Competition shall be required to appear before the Foul Play Review Committee appointed for the Match during which he last offended. At the same time as notification of the details of his hearing pursuant to Rule 4.1, the Player shall be sent copies of the Match Officials' Reports in relation to each incident and be advised that the purpose of the hearing before the Foul Play Review Committee is to consider the circumstances in which each yellow card and/or Warning was imposed and determine whether any further penalty should be imposed on him by reason of his persistent foul play, or the matter referred to a full hearing, pursuant to Rule 7.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR foul play review committee which will take place at 09:00 on Monday.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

