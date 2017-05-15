South Africa: Champion Blitzboks Triumph in Paris

The newly-crowned 2016/17 Sevens World Series champions won their fifth tournament of the season after beating Scotland 15-5 in the final of the Paris Sevens on Sunday.

The Blitzboks had earlier beaten New Zealand in 26-5 in the tournament semi-finals while their quarter-final win was a 12-0 triumph over Samoa.

By the time the Blitzboks had reached the final, though, they already knew that they had done enough to win their first World Series title since the 2008/09 season.

Still, coach Neil Powell spoke before the final about how he wanted his side to secure another tournament, and that is exactly what they did.

The Blitzboks were off to a flying start and had the first try of the match through Werner Kok.

They kept dominating proceeding for the remainder of the first half, but had to wait until the final movement before their second try when Dylan Sage went crashing over down the left touch-line.

Both conversions were unsuccessful, and the Blitzboks took a 10-0 lead into half-time.

Scotland hit back with a try through Scott Wight just after the break - the conversion unsuccessful - but they could not score again.

The Blitzboks put the game to bed when captain Philip Snyman scored after a kick ahead from Rosko Specman.

The Blitzboks can make it six tournament wins for the season at next weekend's London Sevens in what will be the last tournament of 2016/17.

New Zealand earlier beat England 12-5 in the 3rd/4th place play-off.

Scorers:

SA 15 (10)

Tries: Werner Kok, Dylan Sage, Philip Snyman

Scotland 5 (0)

Try: Scott Wight

Source: Sport24