15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: INEC Asked to Repeat 2015 Feat

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to put its house in order so as to ensure free, fair and acceptable elections.

The presidential candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2015, Mr Rafiu Salau, gave the advice in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while speaking with our correspondent.

Salau noted that the past leadership of INEC had conducted an impressive election with the use of the card reader, and therefore urged it to sustain the tempo and further enrich the electoral process as being practiced in developed countries.

He commended INEC for the timely release of the 2019 election time table, saying it would allow political parties and their candidates to plan ahead.

Salau, who is currently the National Chairman of National Progressive Council for Advanced Grassroots (NPCAG), disclosed that the newly formed political association, which was seeking registration with INEC, had the manifesto, philosophy and political agenda of founding fathers of the nation, such as the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe.

