15 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Stage Collapses During DA T.R.U.T.H. Performance in Lilongwe

Photo: Da' T.R.U.T.H.
Da' T.R.U.T.H.
By Harold Kapindu

History was made at Gateway Mall on Saturday when American Gospel Hip-Hop icon Da T.R.U.T.H. performed in front of thousands of people from all walks of life who gathered at the venue.

After hours of local curtain-raisers namely Faith Mussa, Suffix, Rina, Barry One, Janta, Kim, Classick, Kelly Kay and Tsar Leo warming the stage, South Africa songstress Lilly Million also performed before Da T.R.U.T.H appeared on stage to the enchantment of his fans.

And then the unexpected happened, the stage collapsed after the Award winning American artist performed two songs.

Surprisingly, the rapper who performed with no band and backing artists carried on with his performance as he jumped on one of the speakers.

He further related the incident to biblical stories.

Dubbed "Amplify the Truth", the tour kicked off in Nkhota Kota then Mzuzu at Squirrel Park before coming to the capital, Lilongwe. He also performed in Blantyre on Sunday, 14 May 2017.

Amplify the truth is an activity that Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization is implementing namely "Amplifying Children's voices through participation" project which is funded by Plan International Malawi.

Among other engagements, Da T.R.U.T.H interacted with children and youths in Nkhota Kota and hosted a music and ministry workshop in Mzuzu.

