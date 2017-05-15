15 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KDF to Commence Month-Long Recruitment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The nationwide recruitment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel is set to start on Monday and will run for a month with those targeted including servicemen, constabularies, and tradesmen.

According to the schedule, the exercise will begin in Nyeri, Laikipia, Bomet, Samburu, Narok, West Pokot, Kwale, Lamu, Kiambu and Taita Taveta Counties.

For one to be recruited as a technician, he or she must have a minimum of mean grade C (plain) in KCSE, a relevant diploma while a Catechist must have a minimum of C (minus) in KCSE, a diploma in Catechetical studies from a recognised catechetical institute and should not be beyond 35 years of age.

"All potential candidates reporting to the recruitment centres should come from the sub counties/divisions of their respective counties or districts," KDF stated in an advert.

"They should also bring with them current original National Identity card and academic certificates/testimonials. Photocopies/scanned ID cards and police abstracts will not be accepted."

KDF pointed out that artisans should have a minimum of mean grade D plus in KCSE and either a relevant certificate with Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft II from a recognised institution.

It further stated that bribery and other acts of corruption will not be tolerated.

"All persons presenting themselves for recruitment purposes with fake/falsified documents or caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be arrested and prosecuted," it cautioned.

It warned the public not to allow themselves to be conned since they will lose their money or property and go to jail.

"It has happened to many citizens during last recruitments. Do not waste your money and risk imprisonment; no can influence the recruitment process. Report any suspicious conmen to the nearest police station or a military camp. KDF recruitment is absolutely free to all."

It also stated that recruitment is only conducted at the advertised recruitment centres countrywide during daytime before 6pm on weekdays only.

Kenya

Local Tea Scoops Top Accolades At Regional Quality Contest

Rwanda tea factories have scooped nearly all the awards in the regional best quality competition held in Nairobi, Kenya. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.