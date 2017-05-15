Kenya: KDF to Commence Month-Long Recruitment

Nairobi — The nationwide recruitment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel is set to start on Monday and will run for a month with those targeted including servicemen, constabularies, and tradesmen.

According to the schedule, the exercise will begin in Nyeri, Laikipia, Bomet, Samburu, Narok, West Pokot, Kwale, Lamu, Kiambu and Taita Taveta Counties.

For one to be recruited as a technician, he or she must have a minimum of mean grade C (plain) in KCSE, a relevant diploma while a Catechist must have a minimum of C (minus) in KCSE, a diploma in Catechetical studies from a recognised catechetical institute and should not be beyond 35 years of age.

"All potential candidates reporting to the recruitment centres should come from the sub counties/divisions of their respective counties or districts," KDF stated in an advert.

"They should also bring with them current original National Identity card and academic certificates/testimonials. Photocopies/scanned ID cards and police abstracts will not be accepted."

KDF pointed out that artisans should have a minimum of mean grade D plus in KCSE and either a relevant certificate with Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft II from a recognised institution.

It further stated that bribery and other acts of corruption will not be tolerated.

"All persons presenting themselves for recruitment purposes with fake/falsified documents or caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be arrested and prosecuted," it cautioned.

It warned the public not to allow themselves to be conned since they will lose their money or property and go to jail.

"It has happened to many citizens during last recruitments. Do not waste your money and risk imprisonment; no can influence the recruitment process. Report any suspicious conmen to the nearest police station or a military camp. KDF recruitment is absolutely free to all."

It also stated that recruitment is only conducted at the advertised recruitment centres countrywide during daytime before 6pm on weekdays only.