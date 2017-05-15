14 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Livestock Pledges to Implement National Dialogue Outcome to Support National Economy

By Kuna

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources Beshara Jumaa Aru has announced that his ministry would implement the outcome of the National dialogue to support the national economy.

The minister pointed out that he would serve as a servant of the nation in a successful practical spirit and will be guided by the spirit of one team, stressing his concern with the overcoming of all obstacles.

For his part, the State Minister at the Ministry Jalaluddin Rabih said that the new government of national consensus came in implementation of the Initiative of the President of the Republic, promising that they will work in cooperation and spirit of team work with pure intention.

