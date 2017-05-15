14 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Nursing Council Accreditation 'Confused'

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Disgruntled nurses have questioned the manner in which the Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi issue their licences and certification, arguing they are "unrealistic."

Nyasa Times understands the Council led by Dorothy Ngoma, a professional nurse from the Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), has impacted negatively on the nurses working but have been to "lesser" colleges in the names of Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS) and the Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) nurses' colleges, among others.

We could not get through to Ngoma on Saturday but others within the Council confided to us that "there have been plenty complaints."

"There's a lot of bulldozing. The Council has been too intimidating and over-lording for all the applicants," a member of the Council said.

For example, Mzuzu University (Mzuni) get a whole four years in college but if they don't get a certificate by the Council exams they can't practice.

"In fact, once one gets a university diploma from nursing and midwifery from College of Health Sciences they can only get a degree from KCN and nowhere else. Is that not unfair?

"And if one decides to get the same degree within other colleges while coming from the College of Health Sciences it becomes a thorn in the flesh. Now that is a problem. Because of this guideline has resulted into a lot of nurses taking up to 17 years just to get a simple first degree at KCN. Now what is the aim of the Council: to demoralize or to motivate?" wondered our Source.

Charles Amos, of Association of Midwives of Malawi (Amami) said on Thursday that he knew of the tendency but wanted to consult.

"Let me come back to you," he said.

But Nyasa Times has learnt that Ngoma who has been a long time serving Council executive director "is a frustration."

Some nurses that talked to us wanted Ngoma to resign, but others wished her to stay but wanted her to make amends.

The country employs around 400 nurses each year but most of them unhappy with deplorable working conditions.

Recently, nurses have made strikes in various districts, including Rumphi because of Ngoma's, attitudes towards work.

But Minister of Health, Peter Kumpalume, has promised - before - that conditions in terms of health delivery are going to improve.

