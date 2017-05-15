14 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Suwar Al-Dahab Meets Sheikha Mozah On Sideline of Doha International Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Doha — The Chairman of Council of Trustees of Islamic Da'awa Organization, Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Suwar Al-Dahab met on Sunday on the sideline of the 17th Doha International Forum with member of Advocacy group of UN Sustainable Development goals , Sheikha Mosah bint Nasir at her office in Qatar Charity Foundation.

The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation in areas of education and provision of work opportunities for youth.

Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun and Governor of Nehral-Neil State, Maj. Gen. Hatim Al-Wasila attended the meeting.

Sudan

Lawyers Reject Release of Activist On 'Insanity Grounds'

A Sudanese social media activist who was arrested on charges of apostasy last week has been released on the grounds of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.