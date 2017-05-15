Sudan: Suwar Al-Dahab Meets Sheikha Mozah On Sideline of Doha International Forum

Doha — The Chairman of Council of Trustees of Islamic Da'awa Organization, Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Suwar Al-Dahab met on Sunday on the sideline of the 17th Doha International Forum with member of Advocacy group of UN Sustainable Development goals , Sheikha Mosah bint Nasir at her office in Qatar Charity Foundation.

The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation in areas of education and provision of work opportunities for youth.

Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun and Governor of Nehral-Neil State, Maj. Gen. Hatim Al-Wasila attended the meeting.