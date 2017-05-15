Kenya: Training First Batch of Teachers for 2-6-6-3 Starts Monday

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education will Monday morning begin the training of the first group of teachers on the new curriculum that will replace the 8-4-4 system.

According to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), 1,888 teachers from the 47 counties will be taken through the syllabus that was endorsed by the Institute's Academic Committee last week.

Teaching for the pilot phase will begin on the 29th of this month.

The current system has been criticised for being too examination oriented but the proposed 2-6-6-3 curriculum is based on a needs assessment.

The implementation process of the proposed curriculum is staggered, with the focus being on the early years.