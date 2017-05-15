Angola: Poultry Farmers to Debate Sector's Actions

Luanda — The National Association of Poultry Farmers (ANAVI) will organise on 24 May, in Luanda, the first national meeting of poultry farmers, aimed at discussing, among other things, the new goals of the sector and present a census on this activity.

According to note that reached ANGOP last Saturday, the gathering will happen as a result of various meetings between ANAVI and professionals from different provinces linked to the poultry farming activity, held between 2016 and 2017.

"During the event it will be presented the National Census on Poultry Farming- Installed capacity, current production levels, potential of growth and market, and medium and long term goals - as well as it will be discussed strategic topics on the revitalisation of the poultry farming sector and short and medium term actions turned to the national production of eggs and meat", reads the ANAVI note.

ANAVI also informs that the present production capacity of the sector is of about four million eggs per day and 20,000 tons of chicken meat per year.