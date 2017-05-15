15 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Receives List of Over 11,000 Candidates From Parties

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received from political parties names of 11,309 candidates seeking to vie in the August polls.

Information posted on the IEBC Twitter handle shows that eight candidates have been presented to vie for President, while 180 are gunning for gubernatorial seats.

The Commission further stated that 258 candidates have been presented to vie for the post of Senator while 1,470 are vying for the position of Member of Parliament.

The names of 9,133 Members of the County Assembly have also been presented to the Commission.

The Commission's Communications Manager Andrew Limo explained that most parties were able to beat Sunday's deadline and those who were unable to make it will be required to argue their cases individually.

The body will now start clearing the candidates to vie for various elective seats ahead of the August General Election.

The submission of the list of nominated candidates was done was done electronically.

