Angola: Handball - New National Team Coach Aware of Challenges Ahead

Luanda — The new coach of Angola's senior female national handball team, the Dane Mourten Soubak, last Friday in Luanda expressed his being aware of the challenges he will face as manager of such squad, who are African champions.

The coach, who spoke at the ceremony in which he was presented to the team's officials and players, recognised the competitive differences and conditions between the Angolan and the European championships.

Mourten Soubak - who led the Brazilian team in the achievement of the sixth position in the 2012 London Olympics and the fifth position in the Rio 2016 Olympics - said Angola has quality and talent to get good results in international competitions.

However, said the coach, it will be a process before Angola can reach the podium of competitions like the Olympic Games.

The Danish coach - who replaces in the job the Angolan Filipe Cruz - stressed that his strategy will be to work to gradually be at the same level of the best European teams, since Angola has talent and the world recognises and admires the conquests of the African champions.

However, he warned, "In order to get there it takes time, so Angola need to be patient".

The presentation ceremony of the new coach was chaired by the chairman of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Pedro Godinho, and was attended by other FAB officials.