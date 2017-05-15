Botswana: Counting Ends and Awaiting Confirmation

Tlokweng — Counting of ballots has just ended in Tlokweng since it started around 2am today with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in the lead.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) returning officer will announce the winner after he and his team have completed the confirmation process.

As at 9.15am this morning, the UDC candidate, Mr Masego Segokgo had received over 4000 votes against 1907 of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)'s Mr Elijah Katse and 48 of independent candidate Ms Shirley Segokgo.

Both the UDC and BDP supporters had kept a night vigil outside the Tlokweng community hall throughout the counting period.

Meanwhile, 6875 ballots were verified as having been cast across the 35 polling stations; just over half of the 13 000 voters who had registered to vote in 2014.

Results will be announced soon.

Source : BOPA