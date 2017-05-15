14 May 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Counting Ends and Awaiting Confirmation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bopa

Tlokweng — Counting of ballots has just ended in Tlokweng since it started around 2am today with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in the lead.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) returning officer will announce the winner after he and his team have completed the confirmation process.

As at 9.15am this morning, the UDC candidate, Mr Masego Segokgo had received over 4000 votes against 1907 of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)'s Mr Elijah Katse and 48 of independent candidate Ms Shirley Segokgo.

Both the UDC and BDP supporters had kept a night vigil outside the Tlokweng community hall throughout the counting period.

Meanwhile, 6875 ballots were verified as having been cast across the 35 polling stations; just over half of the 13 000 voters who had registered to vote in 2014.

Results will be announced soon.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

UDC Retains Tlokweng Constituency

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has retained the Tlokweng parliamentary seat after its candidate, Mr Masego… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.