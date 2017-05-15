14 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dynamos, Highlanders Game Called Off Over Crowd Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Dynamos fans pull down the nets (file photo).

The so-called Battle of Zimbabwe pitting Dynamos and Bulawayo giants Highlanders ended prematurely at Barbourfields Stadium Sunday following crowd trouble.

There was mayhem at the stadium after Dynamos' Cameroon striker Christian Ntouba scored an equaliser, cancelling out an earlier goal by Rahman Kutsanzira.

Bosso fans protested Ntouba's goal, arguing that he had scored from an offside position.

Tempers then flared with some Bosso fans demanding that the referee stop the match. The tempestuous game was called off after 41 minutes.

Zimbabwe

Over 60% of Parents Fail to Pay School Fees

At least 62 percent of parents in Bulawayo have not paid their children's school fees and levies for the first term at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.