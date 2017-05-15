Zimbabwe: Dynamos, Highlanders Game Called Off Over Crowd Violence

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Dynamos fans pull down the nets (file photo).

The so-called Battle of Zimbabwe pitting Dynamos and Bulawayo giants Highlanders ended prematurely at Barbourfields Stadium Sunday following crowd trouble.

There was mayhem at the stadium after Dynamos' Cameroon striker Christian Ntouba scored an equaliser, cancelling out an earlier goal by Rahman Kutsanzira.

Bosso fans protested Ntouba's goal, arguing that he had scored from an offside position.

Tempers then flared with some Bosso fans demanding that the referee stop the match. The tempestuous game was called off after 41 minutes.