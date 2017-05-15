Zimbabwe: Raphael Manuvire the Star As ZPC Kariba Moves Top

ZPC Kariba climbed to the top of the standings on Saturday following a clinical 2-0 win over visiting Tsholotsho in the Zimbabwe Premier League.

Rookie forward Samuel Makawa put the hosts on course for a 5th win in seven matches with an exquisite strike off a Raphael Manuvire delivery on 34 minutes.

Manuvire himself then added a second eight minutes before the final whistle as the Mashonaland West side made clear their determination to get involved in this season's title race.

A run of three consecutive wins have put Kariba on 15 points, although their stay at the top could last only hours should either Ngezi Platinum or Highlanders win their respective matches on Sunday.

How Mine's four-match winning streak came to a halt when they were held to a goalless draw by FC Platinum in Bulawayo.

Platinum missed a raft of presentable chances in both halves, with midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere capping a frustrating afternoon for the miners with a second-half penalty miss.

The result represented Platinum's fourth draw in seven matches so far this season as doubts grow over coach Norman Mapeza's ability to get the best out his talented players.

Top-flight returnees Black Rhinos maintained their fine start to the new campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Bulawayo City. Goalkeeper Herbert Rusawu was the hero as he converted from the spot soon after the break following a foul on winger Benjamin Marere.

In Harare, Prophet Magaya's struggling Yadah FC endured a third consecutive defeat after going down 1-0 to 2015 champions Chicken Inn.

New signing Innocent Muchaneka scored in injury time for Rahman Gumbo's team against a Yadah side who fought bravely to banish memories of last weekend's 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Bantu Rovers.