Ethiopia: Agricultural Input Market Crucial for Improving Production, Productivity

The Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) said the success of Farmer Service Center (FSC) is not only a solution in inputs distribution but also key indicator for the success of public private partnership in agriculture transformation.

Speaking at Bako Farm Service Center inaugural ceremony Friday, ATA Production and Productivity Senior Director Dereje Biruk said that building an efficient agricultural input market is crucial for the success of the GTP II agenda as it gives farmers access to high quality seeds, fertilizer, plant protection products, tools and equipment,veterinary services and supplies.

According to him, expanding such services has a crucial role in improving small holder farmers' production and productivity.

Dereje noted on the occasion that the Bako Farm Service Center is the first of the 20 centers to be opened through Feed For the Future Ethiopia Commercial Farm services project. " It is also one of the seven centers in Oromia State ."

For her part , the center owner Alemitu Hordofa said: " We know that farmers have many needs that have never been fully satisfied .Besides , improper handling of agro - chemical is a long -standing threat among the farming Community."

At the event, USAID Representative to Ethiopia Stephen Morin said: "Meeting Ethiopia's comprehensive and ambitious of development agenda requires recognition of the critical importance of agriculture in the economy."

According to him, access to quality agricultural supplies at affordable prices at the right time of the season is a significant challenge here in Ethiopia .

Therefore, an effective supply system is critical to a healthy and growing agriculture sector, he noted. " An efficient system means farmers have access to high quality seeds fertilizer, plant protection products , tools and equipment , veterinary services and supplies among others."

Bako FSC intends to improve the lives of over 40 thousand small holder farmers in Bako and neighboring weredas.