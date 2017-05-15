Botswana: UDC Retains Tlokweng Constituency

Tlokweng — The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has retained the Tlokweng parliamentary seat after its candidate, Mr Masego Segokgo garnered 4634 votes, against 2156 of Botswana Demoratic Party (BDP)'s Mr Elijah Katse and 57 of independent candidate Ms Shirley Segokgo.

The returning officer, Mr Richard Boitshwarelo just announced Mr Segokgo as the newly elected area MP.

A total of 6875 voters participated in the polls and 28 ballots were spoilt.

Mr Segokgo expressed his gratitude towards the UDC leadership for their support during his campaign.

He said his emphatic victory was a sign that Batswana yearned for change and thus pledged to place healthcare and education at the top of his agenda in parliament.

UDC leader, Gaborone Bonnington South legislator, Mr Duma Boko thanked the people of Tlokweng for their support. He said issues such as a lack of access to land and youth unemployment were pressing issues that could be addressed by their party.

BDP representative, Councillor Douglas Kereng thanked President Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, vice president Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi and other party leaders for their effort in Mr Katse's campaign.

"We gave Batlokwa a solid message about our policies as the BDP. If the electorate decided to choose something else it is their democratic right. But we believe we have empowering programmes that Batswana should make use of," Mr Kereng said.

The Tlokweng parliamentary seat fell vacant in November 2016 after the passing away of the then UDC MP, Ms Same Bathobakae.

Source: BOPA