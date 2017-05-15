Ethiopia: MSP Brings Best International Experiences to Livestock Dev't

The 7th Multi-Stakeholder Partnership (MSP) meeting on Global Agenda for Sustainable Livestock has made the country to share various countries' best experiences in unleashing livestock potential , said Miserake Mekonene, State Minister of Fishery and Livestock.

The state minister told The Ethiopian Herald that the main challenge for nation's livestock development has been the low attention given to the sector. But ,since recently, the sector has received due attention in a multidimensional manner by integrating it with multidisciplinary fields including the environment, natural resources, nutrition and export, she said.

According to her, such international meeting is helpful in learning from others' fruitful experiences.

"As an exporter country, we have also gained experiences on how to control trans-boundary livestock diseases and how to integrate livestock development with sustainable and green development plan," she noted.

The main challenges of Ethiopia's livestock sector are related with finance, technology and skilled manpower, said Kumilachew Belay, General Manager of a livestock exporter PLC . "What we understood from the experiences of successful nations is that they have a large number of skilled manpower in the sector."

The meeting would help to improve policy directions and assess the private public partnership. The private sector has huge capacity limitations, he added.

At present, the livestock sector has three opportunities; he stressed adding: "We have abundant resource of more than 15 million cattle, committed leadership and geographic advantage. We are located very close to the Middle East and North Africa regions which are by far considered as major consumers of meat and meat projects in the world."

Regarding controlling livestock disease, he said: "We have established a quarantine at Mile, Afar sate, to address some of the concerns of importing counties in this regard."

The UN High Level Panel of Experts on Food Security and Nutrition of the Committee on World Food Security report followed the African Unions Livestock Development Strategy for Africa (2015-2035) published a year earlier and immediately supported by ministries on the continent. Since then, the government has begun implementing a 'livestock master plan' which highlights the scope for changes in the policy environment and targeted investments in animal health, breeding and feeding - of approximately USD 600 million over a five-year period - to significantly boost incomes and livelihoods of nearly three million smallholder livestock-keeping households.