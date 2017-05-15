15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Naptip Hands Over 20 Libya Returnees to Edo Govt

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has handed over 20 trafficked victims including a six month old baby to Edo State government for rehabilitation.

A statement signed by NAPTIP Acting Zonal Commander, Barr Nduka Nwanwenne, said the victims were among those who recently returned from Libya.

He said the handover was due to the new partnership between the Agency and the Edo State government following a call by NAPTIP Director General, Barr Julie Okah-Donli' for the state government to support the agency in the rehabilitation and empowerment of victims of human trafficking.

Nwanwenne said the youngest of the victims is six month old baby whose mother was said to have been impregnated by an insurgent group member during the journey to Libya.

According to him, Governor Godwin Obaseki had earlier during his visit pledged to support the agency in the training and empowerment of victims for proper re-integration in order to address the root causes of the problem.

According to him, the State Head of Service, Mrs Gladys Idaho, who received the victims, said assured them of proper rehabilitation as the Governor is concerned about the welfare of the citizenry in the state.

Nwanwenne explained that some of victims opted to be trained in vocational skills such as fashion and design, hair dressing, Catering and hotel management, event management while others wanted to go back to school.

