Zimbabwe: Harare City Council Owed Over U.S.$600 Million As Shop Owners Refuse to Pay Rates

Zimbabwe's largely informal economy has seen a claimed 20,000 vendors flood the streets of Harare, most occupying shop fronts to the annoyance of business owners who are now taking action against council.

Harare City Council has admitted that the influx of vendors in the central business district has adversely impacted revenue collection as incensed shop owners refuse to pay rates.

Retailers are arguing that most pavements and shops fronts are now occupied by illegal vendors, blocking customers from shops.

The vendors have defied attempts by the local authority to move them to designated vending sites.

A recent full council meeting heard that the local authority is owed $669.9 million in rates and other charges by both residents and businesses.

Acting Town Clerk Josephine Zulu acknowledged that the vending situation had deteriorated to unacceptable as angry shop owners were now boycotting payment of rates.

"She (Zulu) accordingly suggested coming up with a position that vendors should not sell wares from undesignated or unauthorised sites.

"Some of the suggestions include providing the infrastructure and toilets at designated vending sites," reads minutes of the meeting.

Council also heard that some of the designated vending sites were under the control of politically connected "vending space barons" who do not remit money collected to the local authority.

Giving his state of the city address late last month, mayor Bernard Manyenyeni admitted that council was facing challenges delivering services to residents due to low revenue collection.

Manyenyeni said the debt situation was also worsened by residents refusing to pay up, anticipating another "debt amnesty" ahead of the 2018 general elections by the ruling Zanu PF party as it did in the 2013 vote.