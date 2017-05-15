The industry sector has generated 18.85 billion Birr to the economy during the last nine months, disclosed Chemicals and Construction Inputs Development Institute.

In the last nine months, it was planned to generate some 20.79 billion birr from the industry sector by doing away with bottlenecks that hindered maximum production performance, though the actual performance was to be found at 18.85 Billion, Wudu Asrat, Planning and Information Senior Expert at the Institute told The Ethiopian Herald.

He also added that 16,504,270 million USD foreign exchange earning has also been secured from the sector during the reported period.

While cement and plastic and recycled products comprise 88.5 and 10.25 per cent of the total sum of the foreign exchange soap and detergent, chemicals, wood products and others comprise the rest, according Wudu.

The gross value of products produced in the chemical industry is 39.9 billion birr during the stated period, Wudu said.

Samuel Hahala, Director General of the Institute for his part said that recurrent power cut and shortage of foreign exchange were the two major challenges that prevented the industry sector from producing at a desired level.

He told manufacturers that due to the successful work his staff has been doing, pertinent bodies are working to overcome such challenges till the end on June.

Adal Industries General Manager Adene Berhe also shared the views of Samuel. He said barriers in the customs system have negative impacts on production performance. He said it is important to reducing tariff barriers that if a company is not able to import latest machinery, it would not be able to compete in international market.

The Institute has evaluated its nine months performance together with representatives of manufactures engaged in the industry sector on Thursday.