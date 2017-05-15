14 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: CBE's Reserve Reaches Over 347 Billion Birr

By Tsegay Hagos

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) announced that its total reserve has reached 347.1 billion Birr.

In a press release it sent to FBC, the bank also said it has been playing immense role in financing mega development projects and introducing new technologies and modern services nationwide.

Last year's reserve was 288.5 billion Birr deposit and has shown tremendous achievement this year, the Bank said.

CBE has collected 106.7 billion Birr over the last nine months, out of which 58.6 billion is deposit.

Besides, at the same period, the Bank has collected 48.1 billion Birr as loan payment.

The Bank has made available 64.3 billion Birr loan for its clients.

Regarding foreign currency, the Bank has accumulated 3.3 billion USD out of which 469.3 million USD was generated from foreign trade.

It also said it has gained 2.8 billion USD from remittance. The bank has gained some 23 billion Birr from overall foreign trade activities.

Thus, the CBE has gained 11.2 billion Birr profit over the last nine months.

Moreover, it disclosed that it has opened 49 new branches. This has increased its total number of branches throughout the country to 1,186.

CBE has distributed 1.3 million ATM cards to increase the number of ATM cards users to 3.5 million.

The Bank has been conducting studies to open new branches in various parts of the world, and in the third quarter of the budget year, it has already opened its branch office in Djibouti.

For now, the branch is delivering Hawala, deposit and international trade services.

