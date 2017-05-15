Ethiopia: Efficient, Sustainable Waste Water Treatment

Nowadays, the issue of water is the most concerning agenda in the world as it is the most precious resource. To preserve and keep it clean, it's essential to make sure that unsanitary waste water does not seep into water catchment areas and from there into the general water supply. When we see Ethiopia's case we can see that there is limitation in water treatment, recycling and disposal as seen in the nation in general and in metropolis like Addis Ababa.

There is no much of the disposal to be wasted. There is a common trend that water wasted is to be removed or disposed in any way from homes as if it has no use again. But this is not the case in the latest science and technology in the area as water could be treated and reused again.

Environment-friendly and energy-saving water treatment and water disinfection enables to safely remove waste water and to effectively treat ballast water, process water, drinking water, municipal and industrial sewage and water for animal husbandry, agriculture and horticulture. There are many resources that could be produced from waste water. Such a system, though it is in the process to be introduced in many nations decades ago. The method has been established for more than 100 years. It uses no chemicals, with no added chlorine or ozone and other latest techniques.

Girma Kebede an expert in the area and one of the co organizers of Power Energy Africa 2017 Expo that will be held this week for two days in Addis said that there are shortages of water treatment centers in the city. And the expo is an international event that will lay foundations to introduce latest water disposal and treatment technologies to the nation. He said adding " we need latest waste water solutions for the fast development in the country. Especially each condominium and living compounds could have their own latest waste water management technology when these experiences are well introduced and promoted using expos of this kind."

By properly treating waste water, we can maintain a safe water supply. But waste water treatment has traditionally involved massive civil work projects, followed by large ongoing operating and maintenance costs which make it difficult to implement in many areas.

Waste water treatment method should have minimal impact on the environment without spoiling and disturbing the neighborhood.

There are now emerging Waste Water Solutions coming out in Ethiopia to make our end-to-end waste water treatment solutions. The technologies use software, maintenance, project management, training and utilize energy-efficient aerated membranes in conjunction with a bio film to biologically treat waste water. Water treatment has reached to a stage where the final treated output is safe for reuse in irrigation or can be discharged as a very low load into existing municipal sewer systems.

Compared to other waste water treatment methods, including all other membrane technologies, our proprietary low-pressure technology elegantly solves an array of waste water challenges while requiring lower upfront construction and ongoing operating costs, consuming less energy, and offering significantly more timely service when compared to traditional waste water treatment solutions.

The idea to introduce these new technology have been traced back to four years ago. It was an investor and a friend of the nation who took the initiative. His name is Mark Gelfand. Mark is keen to collaborate with the government of Ethiopia. He believes that Ethiopian government is doing a good job to develop the nation. He is an investor in the area of agriculture, science, technology and engineering streams in Ethiopia. In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, he said that he once have met the former President Girma Wolde-Giorgis who was kind enough to invite him in his office. He said that "I learned from him his love of the nation, a beautiful country for which pollution was threatening to spoil its rivers and lakes. His concern was that farm over-fertilization was entering the water catchment areas." A year later, these Ethiopian loving investor began to hear reports from another type of water pollution, that unsanitary human waste was seeping into the same threatened rivers and lakes.

He said "I already had deep experience with ending fertilizer run-off, thanks to the Netafim drip irrigation technology that we use at our GreenMarkHerbs Hawassa and Beeco Holeta farms. As luck would have it, I already had deep experience with waste water systems, thanks to my involvement with Israeli company start up companies like Emefcy."

He said, he had already put into action a vision to help Ethiopia to self-sustain by establishing an array of factories and farms. As to him, companies in Ethiopia are always looking to create modest companies of which each stand on their own, each employ local management and technical talent, each benefit the country with value-added products and services.

The team of partners both from Ethiopia and abroad discovered that experienced experts like Girma Kebede Wari who would help them solve the challenges of waste water integration. Technologies from abroad and human capital and expertise collaboration from home are now looking forward to solving the water disposal and treatment related issues. The very important point is that knowledge and skill transfers are crucial for realizing bigger projects of this sort.

For Mark it is truly an enjoyment to convert the wisp of an idea into a productive activity. But he said "I can't do the heavy lifting myself. My role is to formulate, advise, and sometimes initially finance. And I help out in various ways."

It is with the aim of expanding and promoting this technology that the Power Energy Africa 2017 Expo has been going on beginning from 12 to 14 May, 2017. And such Expos and industry events allow international and local companies to fairly compete for Ethiopian projects. It is an education to walk around the many exhibitions here. Company staffs answer questions, suggest new solutions, educate government and local industry and so on.

Competitive technologies bring out the best solutions, because each technology and integrator has costs and benefits over others. Therefore, an informed decision process is much better than uninformed hope. Mark hope that this would help and demonstrate, to our country, the low-pressure aerated technologies which are extremely reliable, scalable, easy to maintain, macro-environmentally-friendly, micro-neighborhood-friendly, and similar technologies with a great value.