Ethiopia: Time Is Ticking Fast, Get Back Home

opinion

It is not a distant memory since the dreary incident following the violent crackdown on migrant workers in 2013 in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in unlicensed Ethiopian migrants face hostility during the seven month amnesty period. Ethiopians had suffered several life loses and property damages by then. Through different challenges Ethiopia had been able to repatriate more than 100,000 citizens from Saudi that year.

Again due to different reasons, the government of Saudi Arabia declared that all migrants, of different nationals but with no living and working license, must evacuate the country in ninety days of amnesty period since 29th March.

As a result, the Ethiopian government has established a national task force and is highly engaged facilitating things for Ethiopian migrants to be registered and have travel documents to get back home. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Missions in Saudi Arabia are working day and night trying to reach, inform and register Ethiopians for repatriation. Currently, from expected 100,000 migrants over 20,000 Ethiopians are registered and have taken travel documents and the number is increasing from time to time, says Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem.

Yet, half of the time of the amnesty period is gone and only small number of Ethiopians seem to have considered the issue seriously and came back home. Meles says "If every citizen including religious institutions, public figures, political parties, family members and the media don't play crucial role in creating awareness and bringing our citizens back in time, we shall be expecting a tragic unfolding."

State Minister Dr. Aklilu Haile-Michael says that staying in Saudi Arabia is not a choice for unlicensed Ethiopian migrants. The wise choice is coming home and the sooner the better. On a recent discussion on the issue with the media, Aklilu said there are some wrong perceptions that are pulling Ethiopians from coming back. For instance illegal traffickers are trying their best to exploit them by telling that the Saudi government announced the proclamation just to make fuss and won't take any measures. "Some also think that they have ample time still but that is wrong. Such misconceptions would slacken the repatriation process."

On the other hand, some family members of the migrants are not encouraging the effort and they rather tell them to stay there until they pay back the debt of their travel process when they went to Saudi.

The migrants harbour doubt of getting jobs at home. They are optimistic a bright future here. This makes the repatriation effort harder. According to the Ministry, traffickers are trying to convince the desperate migrants by giving them empty hopes that there will be a better payment if they stay in Saudi for all the best jobs will be open after other migrants are repatriated to there respective countries. The traffickers are also trying to exploit these innocent migrants by creating confusions about the government's commitment to reinstating them.

However, Dr. Aklilu emphasizes that the Ethiopian government is ready to welcome and reinstate the repatriates with good enough jobs and social services. The National Operational Committee and the Resource Mobilization Committees are working for the safe return and of these citizens and identifying possible resources to be exploited. The government is also ready to provide loans.

This writer believes that considering the hardship that the migrants went through on their way to Saudi and the trouble they are still going through, Ethiopian migrants should never fall prey to the greedy tricks of the traffickers.

There will be a sever consequences that may not be prevented through diplomatic or political efforts when the amnesty period is over. "But it will never mean that such an outcome is a result of bad relationship between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia. Both countries are currently enjoining better economic and political relations as well as vital developmental aspects", says Dr. Aklilu.

On the other hand the state minister called up on licensed Ethiopians in Saudi to discharge their national responsibility by sharing the appropriate information for citizens whose disposition is coming back home.

Meanwhile, with all the positive efforts to repatriating these citizens, the government must surely close the doors to any possible threat that could destroy the returnees' hopes and positive expectations beginning from welcoming them at Bole Airport to creating the jobs in their respective home towns.

On the other hand, employers of these migrants in Saudi must show their generosity by paying them their modest salaries and by allowing access to travel documents which will enable them get back home safely in such a limited time.