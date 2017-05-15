Ethiopia: The Secret Behind Model Farmers' Success

Glaring achievements have been registered in the agriculture sector since the country began to translate into action the agriculture development policies and strategies it chalked out to render farmers and the pastoral community beneficiaries. The government is widely introducing new agricultural technologies and coming up with modern agricultural practices in a bid to multiply over the product and productivity of of farmers and patoralists.

It as well desires farmers and pastoralists to own and add wealth. Owing to this approach it doesn't come as a surprise to see farmers that accumulated wealth in millions. As the country's agriculture is exhibiting a continuous growth in the row. Citizens at every echelon are becoming beneficiaries. Innumerable model farmers experiencing a turn around have become investors. Others emulating them are vying with each other to emerge model farmers

One of the model farmers in North Wollo Zone, Mekit Wereda is Priest Taye Ayele. He is a resident of Keble 19 Mekit Wereda in the Amhara State. He is one of the outshining farmers that exploited the favourable situation which ensued after the demise of the Derg regime.

"During the dark days of the Derg there was no room for collecting wealth by the sweat of one's brow! Nor was there a chance to be a farmer and a businessman simultaneously. But now the incumbent has showed a green light to engagement in any constructive activity that enables to lift citizens out of poverty. As the government in power is one that taps hard workers who sees options to break away from abject poverty, properly exploiting the favourable situation created I have dragged my last leg out of penury."

Approached by Public relations officer of Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources he said "As a token of encouragement I had received several awards singled out a model farmer from Kebele up to federal level!"

It was in 2007 Priest Taye began to bag awards. He got his first prize in the first Amhara State Farmers Festival held at Bahir Dar town. From 2008 to 2011 he had received awards from zonal to state level. Finally in a federal farmers festival held in Bahir Dar town in 2012 had received a water pump, medal and certificates.

He has a hectare and half farming plot. Renting additional four hectares farming land he grows wheat, Teff, Maize, chicken pea, pea, bean,a mong others. As he appropriately and efficiently utilize soil fertilizers, chemicals and manure he enjoys a bumper harvest.

Model farmer Priest Taye Ayele aside from crop production he is engaged in animal husbandry and beekeeping. He fattens oxen and sheep. On top of the money he gets scaling animal and animal products he supplies honey to a nearby market. When it comes to a fixed asset he has two residential houses, one mill one workshop for woodwork. He has also all-purpose hall. He generates income from all of these facilities. He also sells onion grain and honey.

In 2015 his total capital was estimated to be over 2.5 million birr a sum which doubled itself in a three years time

He has created job opportunities for 20 casual and five permanent workers. The permanent workers get a monthly salary of 200 birr. The farmers envisages to build a big grain store expand his wood work, build a huge hotel and buy a vehicle. We wish him all the best in his future undertaking.

(Taken from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources publication original story by Shemsedin Yesuf)

TRANSLATED BY ALEM HAILU