14 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nujoma's 88th Birthday Generates Over N$7 Million

The belated 88 birthday celebrations of the founding president on Saturday at Etunda Farm, generated more than N$7 million in cash and pledges.

Nujoma, born 12 May 1929, turned 88 years on Friday and held a belated celebration on Saturday at his farm which is over 30 kilometres south of Otavi in the Otjozondjupa Region.

He said at the event that the generated money would be used to pay for the construction of a hostel facility for boys and girls who will study at the primary school, which is nearing completion.

The school, once completed, will be handed over to government as its property despite being on Nujoma's farm.

In 2013, Nujoma donated a piece of land on his private farm for the construction of a public primary school and clinic.

The clinic was officially handed over on Saturday to minister of health and social services, Bernard Haufiku as government property.

It will provide health services to farm workers and their children residing around the area and also to road accident victims travelling on the B1 road between Otavi and Otjiwarongo.

Etunda Primary School, also part of the project, is expected to be handed over to government once some structures still under construction are completed and classrooms are fully furnished.

The school will run from Grades 1 to 7, and will be used to educate farm workers' children in the area and around Etunda farm.

Nujoma said a hostel was needed to accommodate the children from far away farms in and around Otavi.

He said this project will cost between N$15 million and N$18 million adding the architectural drawings of the boys' and girls' dormitories, dining hall and kitchen had been completed.

Upon hearing this, local businesspersons in the fishing industries who attended his birthday celebrations; individuals; and farmers among others; pledged building and roofing materials, tiles, cattle, sheep, tinneed fish and cash.

The Swapo Party pledged the largest amount of N$5 million in cash.

- Nampa

