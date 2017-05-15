14 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Salim - Minerals Ministry Will Be the Key Ministry to Get Sudan Economy Out of the Bottleneck

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashem Ali Salim has stressed that the Ministry of Minerals would be the key ministry to take the Sudan economy out of the narrow tunnel, particularly that the people of Sudan put wide ambitions upon it.

The minister revealed, during the ceremony of taking over his position from his predecessor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri, that the state program during the next phase would be the development of the agricultural sector through the disbursement from the mineral sector, stressing that he will complete what started by Dr. Al-Karuri.

For his part, the former Minister of Minerals said that minerals have become one of the most important sectors, referring to the report of the World Bank, which was issued earlier this week, which affirmed that Sudan assumed the third rank in Africa in the production of gold after South Africa and Ghana, pointing out that the gold exports last year amounted to 37% of the volume of exports with revenues reached 1.2 billion dollars, revealing that the ministry aims to increase production during the current year and thus increase the exports, stressing that work in the ministry will be better under the new minister Prof. Hashim Ali Salim and he will find all support from the various departments and units of the ministry.

It is worth mentioning the handover ceremony included handing over of 23 documents, the most notably was the Mineral Resources Act, 2015 and the Geological Council Law.

Sudan

Lawyers Reject Release of Activist On 'Insanity Grounds'

A Sudanese social media activist who was arrested on charges of apostasy last week has been released on the grounds of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.