14 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Receives Qatari Prime Minister

Doha — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher met, Sunday, on the side lines of the 17TH Doha Forum, The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh, Abdulla Bin Naser Bin Khalefa Al-Thani in the presence of the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and the Cabinet State Minister and reviewed with him the Sudanese-Qatari bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements following the meeting that the Qatari Prime Minister has affirmed that his country will continue to support Sudan to Sudan.

He underlined that President Al-Basher has thanked the leadership and the people of Qatar for hosting Doha Agreement which led to Darfur peace agreement.

