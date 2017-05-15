14 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: With Participation of President Al-Basher - Doha Forum Activities Start

Doha — The Activities of Doha Forum kicked off, Sunday, at Doha Sheraton under the motto' Development, Stability and Refugees Issues' with the participation of 5the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, a number of experts, Parliamentarians, scholars businessmen, media men, representatives of regional and international organizations as well as the civil society organizations.

The inaugural session was addressed by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh, Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani who welcomed the participants, calling on the international community to initiate new types of cooperation and partnerships to stop war, maintain peace and cooperation to realize economic revival.

He insisted that no development without stability and no stability without development.

Amir of Qatar has underlined that terrorism and extremism are international phenomenon which need full cooperation to be terminated.

President of Mali, Ibrahim Abu Bakr, addressing the session, indicated to the dangers facing the refugees who fled the wars and conflicts via the Mediterranean, affirming his country's commitment to fight terrorism to secure South Sahara-countries.

The Deputy UN Secretary General, Amina Mohammed has lauded Qatar for playing basic role in provision of assistances to the poverty and conflicts affected -population, calling for exerting more efforts to end these challenges.

The session was also addressed by the Lebanese and Somali Prime Ministers.

