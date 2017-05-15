Sudan: Bashir Meets His Malian Counterpart

Doha, Qatar — President Omar Bashir on Sunday met with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubakar, on the sideline of the Doha Forum.

The Malian president briefed President Bashir on the overall situation in his country and the stability it is now witnessing following the signing of a peace agreement that seek to bring about peace in Mali.

Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, the Minister for Foreign Relations, said president Boubakar of Mali thanked the Sudan and president Bashir for the support provided for his country. He said president Bashir

reaffirmed Sudan's continued support for Mali and for all the countries of the region, out of the bonds of friendship and brotherhood linking these countries and the Sudan.