interview

Getahun Heramo is a chemical engineer. He has worked previously in an assortment of state and privately owned paint factories as Head of Quality Control Department as well as paint ink formulation expert and project manager.

Following his achievement, Getahun has been awarded from the World Bank as Best Business Idea Award for the successful import substitution research on the local manufacturing of artist grade paints and water based flexographic printing inks.

Furthermore, he has been awarded by the World Intellectual Property Office (Geneva) as Best Ethiopian Inventor for the successful import substitution research on the local manufacturing of offset, letterpress and web offset printing inks, among others.

He studied chemical engineering at Addis Ababa University and he was one of the hard-working students. The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Chemical Engineer Getahum Heramo. Excerpts:

Where was your first assignment?

I started my first duty at Nifas Silk Paint Factory. My primary responsibility was process control as a chemical engineer. That means we control the process while the paint is manufactured. I served there for a couple of years as a quality control chemist and head of the department.

Do you mind telling us about your innovative works?

When I was at Nifas Silk Paint Factory, I was able to make a lot of innovative works. My first product was letter pressing which is used to print corrugated iron sheet. That ink was imported from abroad for the past so many years. At some point, one of my friends working in corrugated iron sheet factory told me that they ran out of letter pressing and asked me if I could manufacture it. I made an effort and succeeded to innovate print pressing.

What was your next move?

My second plan was manufacturing printing ink but at that specific juncture, following the free press proclamation, the printing press across the country was on the rise. Then, I began hunting for investors who can sponsor my project. Having passed through many ups and downs, I came to find the owner of DH GEDA industries and I was employed there just as an employee with an agreement to manufacture the ink locally and I successfully manufactured the ink in a little while but I faced challenges in selling it.

What is colour psychology all about? It is the study of the impact of colour on human beings. When we come to the human side, the impacts of colours are psychological and physiological. The former affects our motion and mood. Besides, our decision power is levelled under psychological impacts. By the way, there are also physiological impacts of colour. For instance, if the interior paint is glossy or metallic, almost 85 to 95 per cent of the reflection coming to your eyes damages our eyes.

What is the first step in applying colour psychology in painting?

The first step is identifying the purpose of the building. The types of colours we use for schools, hospitals and hotels is entirely different. If it is a hotel, we should be able to know whether to take advantage of warm welcome paint colours such as red, orange and yellow no matter the combination matters. Some colours are powerful and aggressive.

For instance, red is a passionate colour and a symbol for energy. You have to use a very small amount. While we are on the subject, there is a brain imagining technology which studies the impacts of colour on your brain. If your eyes are red, there are some zones which respond to that colour. Before you paint buildings, you need to identifying their purposes. If it is a hotel you have to paint appetizing colour. For instance, orange colour is very good for appetite while dark blue is the opposite.

What colour should a hospital building be painted?

In a hospital patients should feel they are in their own home so that you should not give an institutional reflection for that. The bad thing is, most of the time hospitals are painted white. It is almost considered as a symbol for hospitals. But colour psychologists are opposing this trend because when someone comes to a certain hospital they say that they are not feeling themselves. And doctors in mental hospital should not wear a white gown. The reason is that when patients with mental problems see white gown, they realize that they are in a hospital.

They also think that they are outcast from the society. Hence, they create improper personalities. I sometimes visit some of the hospitals in Addis Ababa. Sadly, they paint grey. The problem is, if someone is in a grey environment, the suicide commitment rate increases. We do not have to use grey colour in mental hospital areas. As an alternative, we have to use warm colours.

Does this to mean colours have meanings?

Yes, they do. If you see white colour, it does not respond anything for the reason that it is emotionless colour. What is more, it is a symbol for emptiness. In fact, white and black are not colours. There is no colour in white for the reason that it gives all the colours to the surroundings. It is a sign of emptiness and emotionlessness. It has neither positive nor negative impacts. On the contrary, black observes all the colours from the sun and unwilling to release a single colour. Hence, it remains black.

The meaning of colours vary from country to country. A case in point, white colour is more of ceremonial in Ethiopia. We make use of white colour during holidays or other events. If we go to China, white is a mourning colour. When some of their relatives depart this life, red is more of ceremonial colour for them. If you go to South Africa, they favour black colour for they correlate the colour with Africanism. Quite the opposite, they do not like white colour given that it ignites all the memories of apartheid.

How many colours are there in the world?

Theoretically, there are about 17,000,000 types of colours. You can find them from the basic three colours namely blue, red and green. By mixing them, we can get 17,000,000 colours with no trouble. Out of them, the human eye can discriminate 10,000,000 colours and the remaining 7,000,000 are difficult to distinguish. We can differentiate the ten million with our naked eyes and the rest by means of instrument. By the way, women are good colour discriminators than men because of their genetic make-up.

What is your take on Ethiopian engineers?

In Ethiopia, there are so many options and opportunities for engineers. Moreover, the technical personnel should not serve as employees for so many years for we have a number of innovation opportunities across the country. At this point in time, we are importing so many raw materials from abroad and most of the materials we import from abroad contain 70 per cent of water.

That means we are importing water. To the best of my knowledge, each and every sector not only in the chemical centre but also in different engineering fields has to think about creating their own business. To my surprise, I was in India a year ago. In my stay there, I visited a number of engineers. Everyone was running their own business for they possess their own cottage industry. If we put the Indian experience into practice, we can create a number of job opportunities across the country and take our country to a new level of success without any doubt. Sometimes I get angry when someone imports a simple product which can be manufactured locally.

Why is the local printer ink expensive?

At the time when I was in DH GEDA, I manufactured printing ink for DH GEDA as my agreement was for them. The price was very attractive at that specific point. Now, they are doing that business. Although it is expensive, there is almost 35 to 40 per cent discount compared to the imported ones. That is one of the important things to be taken into account. But when I left the company, the business was not that good in consequence of unforeseen reasons. That is the homework of the company. But there are other types of printing inks used to print on cartoon packaging industries.

What are the economic benefits of the paint sector?

Well, the problem of the paint industry is the use of high-tech raw materials. In other words, they cannot be manufactured locally. They are imported from abroad. I am sure that about 85 per cent of them are import items while the remaining 15 per cent can be found locally. But still the economic benefit is so much as the different paint factories create a number of job opportunities. Above and beyond, the construction industry cannot go without paint as the paint industry is the backbone of construction industry. In a few words, the country secures a lot of benefits out of the painting sector.

Likewise, the paint business is a diversified one in Ethiopia. The industry is very huge. There are a number of colours utilized for various purposes. If truth be told, there are architectural and automotive paints. The former is used for interior and exterior buildings and the latter for cars. In point of fact, there are a number of colours used for various purposes despite we do not use most of them although the construction business in every nook and cranny of the country is booming out particularly in the capital.

What should be done to take the paint industry to a new level of success?

If you go to various parts of the world, the technology is advancing from time to time. You do not find letter pressing machines at any price. Nowadays, they are being replaced by digital printing. The machines are much automated. As a result, we have to catch up with the new technology. We have to focus on digital printing as it saves time and enables us to print so many pieces in a little while.