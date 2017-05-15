Kenya: 11,309 Seek Elective Positions, Eight for Presidency

At least 11,309 people want to contest the six elective seats on offer in the August General Election, a breakdown by the electoral commission shows.

This figure was as of midnight on Sunday, when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) closed the submission of party nominations winners.

The 11,309 excludes 4,950 independent aspirants who have sought clearance to go it alone in the August 8 polls, bringing the total to 16,259 people gunning for 1,882 posts.

On the list of party-sponsored aspirants, eight people have shown interest to contest against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This number excludes 11 who want to run for the seat as independents.

HUGE INTEREST

The governor post has also attracted a huge interest, with 180 people gunning for the seats in the 47 counties.

For the 47 County woman rep seats, 260 have been nominated by various political parties to contest.

A total of 1,470 people are seeking the 290 posts of member of Parliament.

But it is the new kid on the block -- member of the county assembly -- that took the cake.

For the 1,450 wards in Kenya, a total of 9,133 are contesting under the different political parties.

POLITICAL PARTY CANDIDATES

President 8

Governor 180

Senator 258

Woman Rep 260

MP 1,470

MCAs 9,133

Total 11, 309

Independent candidates Total: 4,950