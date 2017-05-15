15 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 11,309 Seek Elective Positions, Eight for Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Lang'at

At least 11,309 people want to contest the six elective seats on offer in the August General Election, a breakdown by the electoral commission shows.

This figure was as of midnight on Sunday, when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) closed the submission of party nominations winners.

The 11,309 excludes 4,950 independent aspirants who have sought clearance to go it alone in the August 8 polls, bringing the total to 16,259 people gunning for 1,882 posts.

On the list of party-sponsored aspirants, eight people have shown interest to contest against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This number excludes 11 who want to run for the seat as independents.

HUGE INTEREST

The governor post has also attracted a huge interest, with 180 people gunning for the seats in the 47 counties.

For the 47 County woman rep seats, 260 have been nominated by various political parties to contest.

A total of 1,470 people are seeking the 290 posts of member of Parliament.

But it is the new kid on the block -- member of the county assembly -- that took the cake.

For the 1,450 wards in Kenya, a total of 9,133 are contesting under the different political parties.

POLITICAL PARTY CANDIDATES

President 8

Governor 180

Senator 258

Woman Rep 260

MP 1,470

MCAs 9,133

Total 11, 309

Independent candidates Total: 4,950

Kenya

Local Tea Scoops Top Accolades At Regional Quality Contest

Rwanda tea factories have scooped nearly all the awards in the regional best quality competition held in Nairobi, Kenya. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.