Ethiopia: National Melody

opinion

National Melody Why should one worry about the arrangement and composition of music in so far as one has the melody and lyric of a song? If one has a melody, one needs not be that much obsessed by a poem because one could turn it into instrumental song. Even one could publish one's lyrics as a poetry book. But still something seems missing.

Because human ear often needs a harmonious and intriguing rhyme that could trigger a fascinating but an all-rounded sensitivity. Lyric is comprised of human issues including philosophy, religion, love, unity and hope, among others. On the other hand, melody is about the sequential sound beat that affords a heart-titillating tune. The combination of these two musical units creates a passionate and adorable song that could attract the attention of the mass.

With the right mix of musical instruments, one can make a melodious song. However, the songs may not please everyone enough. But music comprised of melody, lyric and human voice is the interest of people of the world at large. It might be because people want things having a human touch. Any ways, we need a song comprised of the aforementioned musical units to be pleased, solaced or to meditate about something.

As a coherent song transports people to wonderlands, triggering deep feelings with its tough and intriguing power, citizens need to cooperate to forge a strong unity that could bring a beautiful and astonishing achievement in the history of mankind. Today, we seem to lack this unity. But we need to search it everywhere. We need to decorate our future, we ought to have hope. Therefore, we have to come together to get into a stream that makes a united country at the shore of human heart.

The aforementioned thoughts were echoed in a programme called Yemaninet Zema, recently held at the Ethiopian National Theatre organized by Misikir Getaneh Media and Promotion.

The theme was highly underlined by Deacon Daniel Kibret. He symbolized Ethiopians with musical instruments and ingredients of a stew. Mentioning Ethiopian traditional musical instruments, Daniel noted Begena, a harp like instrument, gives at least two types of melodies. Similarly, other instruments including Kirar, Mesenko, Kebero and Washint give such sounds of their own. But to create a coherent song we need to arrange them together wisely. Then we can produce articulated and refined versions of music.

The same is true for Ethiopianism or nationalism. A nation could be built in two ways, by war or peace. Ethiopia is made up of these two inputs. The long history of the nation clearly reflects this fact. As a result, we ought to discuss the historical points to develop the positive sides and to be aware of not repeating the negative ones.

Event organizer Misikir Getaneh seconds the opinion of Daniel Kibret. He believed that without experiencing tolerance and strengthening unity, the nation couldn't achieve prolonged development. "We need to amplify and focus on our similarities than magnifying our differences. The programme is organized with the intention of bringing the country's reflections and wealth such as music, poem and instruments on one stage so as to promote nationalism. We have a long and encouraging history. Exploiting this history to promote unity and nationalism is sagacious."

As to him, Ethiopians have to use the diversified cultures to build a strong and unique nation, comprised of indigenous knowledge incorporated from various ethnicity. Such programmes would help to ignite national initiation. Therefore, everyone who is highly concerned about the harmony of the nation needs to be actively engaged in similar programmes.

On the occasion, poems and humours had also been presented by various personalities. Poet and Translator Neby Mekonnen presented poems and farcical story depicting the current status of the country. His satires were about the state of hell within three countries. A person who wants to check the state of hell goes around three countries such as Germany, US and Ethiopia.

He first went to the hell of Germany and asked how it works. The keepers told him that he would pass through three types of agonies. First, he would sit on electric chair and be tortured. Then he would roll on a long lumber bearing sharp nails ready to pierce on its surface. Finally, he would be whipped by the country's devil. Hearing this, he headed to US hell assuming there might be somehow a better punishment. However the penalty proved similar. With a pale face, people who committed sin were made to stand in line.

Finally, he resorted to the hell of Ethiopia. The people by the gate were in a long line. Surprised by the long queue of the hell, he asked, "Does the punishment in the Ethiopian hell is quite different from other countries?" "No!" The gatekeeper answered to him. "So, why do a lot of people waste their time chattering here?" That depends on how the punishment is dealt.

First thing, the electric chair is out of service due to power fluctuation; second, the nail supplier couldn't provide what he pledged. And even the devil is working as a civil servant. He reports to office at morning only to put his signature. Then he leaves immediately. Therefore, Ethiopian hell is better than that of other countries. The cutting satire was directly related with the current Ethiopia and some of its civil servants.

We need to be hard workers so as to curb our problems. As to Neby, the country remains a lot, in raising the consciousness of its people in all regards. Readership needs to be promoted nationwide.

As part of the world, Ethiopians ought to share the positive fruits of globalization. However, they need to watch out. They have to parry the negative impacts. Leaving the previous harmful traditional practices, promoting the useful ones and assimilating oneself with the modern one might be the best choice. However, taking the needed care should be in mind to escape from cultural pollution and mental illusion.

"We need to inherit the stamina in handling tasks, perseverance and chemistry from the developed world but we have to keep our culture about ethics and respectfulness."

Wholeness and perseverance are the symbols of civilization. Let us rhyme national melody and be part of Ethiopianism sentiment. As our forefathers did it well, we need to confluence with the stream of nationalism and flow through love and peace to arrive at our destination, mutual benefit - the Renaissance of our country.