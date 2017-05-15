Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI), the holding company owned by Malawian billionaire entrepreneur-cum-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has entered a groundbreaking partnership with the world's most valuable and richest company, tech giant, Google.

The tech Giant Google, which is bolstering its presence in emerging markets like Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa is said to have identified SBI as a potential strategic partner due to its reach, influence, and value as a company and brand.

Alphabet, the parent company that owns Google, among other firms, is worth over $750 Billion dollars, but its looking to expand into African markets, and is identifying valuable partners.

The exact details of the partnership have not been revealed yet, although, representatives of both SBI and Google met in Kenya this week to discuss the nitty-gritties of the partnership.

The President of SBI, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri stated that, Google's general goals, directive, drive and initiative had moved him to agree to their advances.

"I think, when we were first approached, we were not sure how to proceed as a firm. I think any business admires to be like Google, to penetrate global markets, to increase monetary value and market capitalization in the manner that they have.

"Our point of meditation was just how we could come into the equation," he said.

"But, after sitting down, hearing them out, we understood that, their organizational intentions are a mirror image of ours. Our values reflect each other. Things like access to internet for all human beings, making data connectivity a basic right, changing the world through groundbreaking technology and apps.

"As SBI we have already demonstrated through the launch of Bushiri Buzz, and PSB Network, that we have a deep motivation to become a global player in the tech industry. This is something that has been identified by the big giants of tech, and areas which we wish to partner."

Bushiri added that there should be no surprise about such developments.

"Look, at SBI, we have SBI Airlines, SBI Technologies, SBI Consultancy, SBI Media, and many others. We are a billion dollar inventory firm. It is normal that other big players look for partnerships with us." The man of cloth added that further details would be added during the course of the week and the month.

"This is just the beginning. We will be a major player. We have a presence in all of Africa's biggest economies, and will be implementing terms of this partnership. It will be epic."