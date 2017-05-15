Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in CAR Take Umuganda to Schools

Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) conducted Umuganda on Saturday where they cleaned a school to promote sanitation and hygiene.

The peacekeepers extended the home-grown initiative to College de la Paix where they were joined by the students, parents and the teaching staff to clear bushes and create water channels to prevent flooding in the school.

The school is located in the Boeing sector in the capital Bangui, which is under the protection of the Rwandan Police peacekeepers.

The head teacher, Mamadu Adoum, described the communal exercise as "valuable."

"This is a valuable culture to our students and the young people in general, who are the hope of this country. You have showed them how to be solutions to the challenges they face, and as teachers and parents, we value that a lot," Mamadu said.

While expressing their gratitude to the Rwandan peacekeepers for initiating the exercise and choosing their school, the head teacher said they will adopt Umuganda as part of the school disciplines.

Elias Mwesigye, the coordinator of Rwandan Police peacekeepers in CAR, explained that Umuganda is a Rwandan tradition that responds to socio-economic challenges.

"Rwanda went through one of the worst forms of conflict - a genocide - but Rwandans decided to reunite after the liberation. Rwandans decided to take the path of unity and reconciliation to reconstruct their country and Umuganda is one of the home-grown solutions that drive the agenda of transformation," Mwesigye said.

He added: "Umuganda is one of our values that enhances the sense of peace, and builds trust and confidence among the people."

There are about 450 Rwandan police peacekeepers serving under MINUSCA.